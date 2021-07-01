Thu, Jul 01, 2021 @ 08:51 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisXRPUSD Correction Over

XRPUSD Correction Over

By OctaFX

Ripple is starting to test higher again on the first day of the new trading month after finding strong technical support around the 0.6500 level. XRPUSD bulls now need to anchor the price above the 0.7000 level to encourage the next big push higher. Traders should be aware that the XRPUSD pair could be preparing to stage a big rally towards key trendline resistance, around the 0.8000 level.

The XRPUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 0.6500 level, key resistance is found at the 0.7000 and the 0.8000 levels.

If the XRPUSD pair trades below the 0.6500 level, sellers may test the 0.6300 and 0.6000 levels.

OctaFXhttp://www.octafx.com/?refid=871837
Octa Markets Incorporated is a forex broker recognized worldwide. OctaFX provides forex brokerage services to its clients in over 100 countries around the world. OctaFX uses the most up-to-date technology and knowledge to make your forex trading experience incredibly convenient. Our top goal is the trust and satisfaction of each client's needs and requirements. OctaFX sets the highest service level standards and maintains them, as well as constantly developing new services and promotions.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.