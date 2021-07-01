XRPUSD Correction Over

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Ripple is starting to test higher again on the first day of the new trading month after finding strong technical support around the 0.6500 level. XRPUSD bulls now need to anchor the price above the 0.7000 level to encourage the next big push higher. Traders should be aware that the XRPUSD pair could be preparing to stage a big rally towards key trendline resistance, around the 0.8000 level.

The XRPUSD pair is only bullish while trading above the 0.6500 level, key resistance is found at the 0.7000 and the 0.8000 levels.

If the XRPUSD pair trades below the 0.6500 level, sellers may test the 0.6300 and 0.6000 levels.