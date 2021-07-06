Tue, Jul 06, 2021 @ 13:39 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI Futures Ease after Surging to 6½-Year Peak Near 77.0

WTI Futures Ease after Surging to 6½-Year Peak Near 77.0

By XM.com

WTI crude oil futures surged to its highest level since November 2014 around 77.00 before returning all of today’s gains. The steep rising trend line is holding well as the price has been continuing the aggressive buying interest since May 21 in the medium-term.

Looking at the technical indicators, the MACD is losing some momentum, crossing below its trigger line in the positive area, while the RSI is edging lower from the overbought territory.

Should selling forces strengthen, the 74.43 support, which overlaps with the 40-period simple moving average (SMA) and the uptrend line may come under the spotlight. The 72.00 handle could initially turn support to keep the bias on the neutral-to-positive bias. Moving lower, the 70.75 support could next add some footing ahead of the 200-period SMA at 70.18.

Alternatively, a close above the more than 6½-year high would brighten the outlook even more, pushing the price towards the inside swing low of 79.17, which was tested in October 2014.

In brief, oil prices are facing a weakening bullish bias, where a drop below 72.00 and the 200-period SMA is expected to enhance selling interest.

XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.