Wed, Jul 21, 2021 @ 14:33 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUD/USD Drops Along Moving Average

AUD/USD Drops Along Moving Average

By Orbex

The Australian dollar remains underwater as the RBA minutes say no to a rate hike before 2024.

The sell-off has accelerated after the Aussie fell through 0.7410, the last stronghold from a previous bounce. The pair is sliding along the 20-day moving average, and the downtrend is heading towards the next support at 0.7230 from the daily chart.

However, a repeatedly oversold RSI may prompt sellers to take some chips off the table, causing a temporary rebound. 0.7440 is likely to cap the buyers’ push.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.