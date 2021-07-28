EUR/USD Analysis: Finds Support In SMA

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

On Tuesday, the EUR/USD not only managed to pass the resistance of the weekly R1 and the late July high levels, but also reached the 1.1840 level. The 1.1840 provided enough resistance for the rate to decline. On Wednesday morning, the rate’s decline found support in the 55-hour simple moving average.

In the near term future, the rate was expected to resume its surge. A potential surge would once again have to test the resistance of the 1.1840 level before aiming at the weekly R2 simple pivot point at 1.1864.

On the other hand, the 1.1840 mark could hold and the rate might trade sideways until the support of the 55, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages push the pair up.