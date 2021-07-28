Wed, Jul 28, 2021 @ 12:53 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Analysis: Reaches 109.60 Level

USD/JPY Analysis: Reaches 109.60 Level

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The USD/JPY declined on Tuesday. The decline reached down to the 109.60 level and the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 109.58. Afterwards, a recovery started, which by the middle of Wednesday’s trading had reached the resistance of the 110.00 mark.

In the case that the rate passes the resistance of the 110.00 level, it would face a cluster of technical resistance from 110.04 to 110.19. The cluster consists of 55, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages and the weekly simple pivot point. Above these levels, the July high at 110.60 could be the next target.

On the other hand, a bounce off from the resistance levels would once again look for support in the 109.60 level and the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 109.58.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.