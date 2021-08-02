EURUSD Pulls Back Off 40-Day SMA Around 1.1900

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

EURUSD found strong resistance at the 40-day simple moving average (SMA), which was hovering near the 1.1900 psychological level.

The RSI is ticking lower, trying to fall beneath its neutral threshold of 50; however, the MACD is still extending its bullish bias above its trigger line in the negative region. In trend indicators, the red Tenkan-sen line is approaching the blue Kijun-sen line, suggesting a positive bias.

If the price jumps above the 40-day SMA, immediate resistance could come from the 1.1985 and the 200-day SMA before moving towards the almost five-month high of 1.2267. Surpassing these obstacles, the 32-month peak of 1.2348 could attract attention.

Otherwise, a continuation of the negative move could meet the 1.1760 and the 1.1700 significant levels. The latter may act as a turning point before moving lower until the 1.1610 support.

Looking at the bigger picture, EURUSD has been in a neutral tendency since January and any climbs above the 200-day SMA may add optimism for a brighter outlook.