Wed, Aug 11, 2021 @ 06:46 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGold Price Nosedives But $1,675 Is Still Intact

Gold Price Nosedives But $1,675 Is Still Intact

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold price started a major decline after it failed to surpass $1,830.
  • It traded below a major contracting triangle with support near $1,785 on the daily chart.
  • EUR/USD extended its decline below the 1.1740 support zone.
  • The US Consumer Price Index could increase 5.3% in July 2021 (YoY).

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold price struggled to clear the $1,830 resistance against the US Dollar. As a result, there was a sharp bearish reaction and the price tumbled below $1,800.

The daily chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price nosedived below a major contracting triangle with support near $1,785. There was a clear break below the $1,750 support zone.

The price even settled below $1,750, 100-day simple moving average (red), and the 200-day simple moving average (green). Finally, there was a spike below the $1,700 support, but the bulls were active above the main $1,675 support.

A low was formed near $1,678 before there was a recovery wave. The price is now struggling to recover above $1,750 and it might resume its decline.

On the downside, the $1,680 and $1,675 levels are important. A close below $1,675 could spark another major decline. The next major support might be $1,620.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair remained in a bearish zone and it broke the 1.1740 support. Conversely, USD/JPY climbed further above the 110.20 resistance zone.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • German Consumer Price Index for July 2021 (YoY) – Forecast +3.8%, versus +3.8% previous.
  • German Consumer Price Index for July 2021 (MoM) – Forecast +0.9%, versus +0.9% previous.
  • US Consumer Price Index for July 2021 (MoM) – Forecast +0.5%, versus +0.9% previous.
  • US Consumer Price Index for July 2021 (YoY) – Forecast +5.3%, versus +5.4% previous.
  • US Consumer Price Index Ex Food & Energy for July 2021 (YoY) – Forecast +4.3%, versus +4.5% previous.
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.