Gold Price Nosedives But $1,675 Is Still Intact

Key Highlights

Gold price started a major decline after it failed to surpass $1,830.

It traded below a major contracting triangle with support near $1,785 on the daily chart.

EUR/USD extended its decline below the 1.1740 support zone.

The US Consumer Price Index could increase 5.3% in July 2021 (YoY).

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Gold price struggled to clear the $1,830 resistance against the US Dollar. As a result, there was a sharp bearish reaction and the price tumbled below $1,800.

The daily chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price nosedived below a major contracting triangle with support near $1,785. There was a clear break below the $1,750 support zone.

The price even settled below $1,750, 100-day simple moving average (red), and the 200-day simple moving average (green). Finally, there was a spike below the $1,700 support, but the bulls were active above the main $1,675 support.

A low was formed near $1,678 before there was a recovery wave. The price is now struggling to recover above $1,750 and it might resume its decline.

On the downside, the $1,680 and $1,675 levels are important. A close below $1,675 could spark another major decline. The next major support might be $1,620.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair remained in a bearish zone and it broke the 1.1740 support. Conversely, USD/JPY climbed further above the 110.20 resistance zone.

