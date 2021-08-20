EURUSD Is Possibly Bearish

Fri, Aug 20, 2021 @ 13:51 GMT
By OctaFX

Technical analysis

The RSI is under the line 50, indicating that a downtrend may prevail

The Ichimoku indicator displays a bearish sentiment.

What the possible outcomes are

In the most likely scenario, EURUSD may challenge the first support level of 1.16742

A pass below the first support level can move the price up lower towards 1.16550 and 1.16352.

Alternatively, the EURUSD pair may fail to break to the first support level and rebound towards 1.16900 and 1.17049.

Key levels

Support 1.16352 1.16550 1.16742

Resistance 1.16900 1.17049 1.17333

