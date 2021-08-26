Thu, Aug 26, 2021 @ 08:22 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/NOK Retreats To Critical Support

USD/NOK Retreats To Critical Support

By Orbex

The commodity-linked Norwegian krone strengthened as oil prices recovered.

The greenback had met stiff selling pressure at the double top (9.1000). The subsequent break below 8.8800 suggests that hands are weak on the long side.

Profit-taking and fresh selling have sent the price to 8.7800, which is critical support from the daily timeframe. Its breach could signal a bearish reversal.

An oversold RSI may attract some buying interest, but the bulls will need to lift offers around 8.9200 before they could push for a rebound.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.