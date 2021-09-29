Wed, Sep 29, 2021 @ 08:16 GMT
Daily Technical Analysis

By DeltaStock Inc.

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1688

The situation with the currency pair is remaining unchanged since the previous trading session and, at the time of writing the analysis, we are seeing the euro consolidate against the dollar around the support level at 1.1686. The bulls are currently managing to limit the sell-off down to the mentioned support, but in case of a bearish dominance, we can expect a shift towards the next significant support area at 1.1600. Today, investors’ attention will be focused on the statement of the FED chair Jerome Powell (15:45 GMT).

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.1708 1.1782 1.1686 1.1600
1.1752 1.1817 1.1600 1.1450

USD/JPY

Current level – 111.45

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
111.60 112.15 111.01 110.40
112.15 113.50 110.77 110.00

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3543

The pound lost roughly a figure and a half of its value against the U.S. dollar during the last trading session. At the time of writing, we are seeing a consolidation in the support area at 1.3520. For the time being, the bulls manage to withstand the pressure coming from the bears, but a possible seller predominance and a successful breach of the mentioned support would lay the foundations for a deepening of the sell-off towards the next significant support at 1.3445.

Resistance Support
intraday intraweek intraday intraweek
1.3609 1.3752 1.3520 1.3400
1.3676 1.3803 1.3445 1.3250

DeltaStock Inc.http://www.deltastock.com/
These analyses are for information purposes only. They DO NOT post a BUY or SELL recommendation for any of the financial instruments herein analyzed. The information is obtained from generally accessible data sources. The forecasts made are based on technical analysis. However, Delta Stock’s Analyst Dept. also takes into consideration a number of fundamental and macroeconomic factors, which we believe impact the price moves of the observed instruments. Delta Stock Inc. assumes no responsibility for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon the information on this page. Delta Stock Inc. shall not be liable for any special, indirect, incidental, or consequential damages, including without limitation, losses or unrealized gains that may result. Any information is subject to change without notice.

