Daily Technical Analysis

EUR/USD

Current level – 1.1688

The situation with the currency pair is remaining unchanged since the previous trading session and, at the time of writing the analysis, we are seeing the euro consolidate against the dollar around the support level at 1.1686. The bulls are currently managing to limit the sell-off down to the mentioned support, but in case of a bearish dominance, we can expect a shift towards the next significant support area at 1.1600. Today, investors’ attention will be focused on the statement of the FED chair Jerome Powell (15:45 GMT).

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 1.1708 1.1782 1.1686 1.1600 1.1752 1.1817 1.1600 1.1450

USD/JPY

Current level – 111.45

Resistance Support intraday intraweek intraday intraweek 111.60 112.15 111.01 110.40 112.15 113.50 110.77 110.00

GBP/USD

Current level – 1.3543

The pound lost roughly a figure and a half of its value against the U.S. dollar during the last trading session. At the time of writing, we are seeing a consolidation in the support area at 1.3520. For the time being, the bulls manage to withstand the pressure coming from the bears, but a possible seller predominance and a successful breach of the mentioned support would lay the foundations for a deepening of the sell-off towards the next significant support at 1.3445.