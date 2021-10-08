Fri, Oct 08, 2021 @ 05:18 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/JPY – A Breakout, Finally?

GBP/JPY – A Breakout, Finally?

By MarketPulse

Rally has momentum

We’ve been waiting for a breakout in GBPJPY for some time and recently, the closing in of the moving average bands have given the impression that it’s not far away.

While the descending trend line above gives the impression that a break below is a little more likely than above, this is a trend that’s formed over a very long period of time, which arguably make it less reliable as a signal.

So when we’re seeing the pair rallying towards the upper trend line , a breakout looks very possible and, if it comes, it could be the start of a strong trend to the upside.

Not only would the pair break above the descending trend line , it would also break back above the 55/89-day SMA band for the first time in three months.

And the oscillators on the 4-hour chart suggests there’s plenty of momentum in the latest rally to threaten a breakout above the descending triangle . If it happens, the immediate test is roughly 152.50 but as long as we see a daily close above the trend line, there could be further to run.

 

MarketPulsehttps://www.marketpulse.com/
MarketPulse is a forex, commodities, and global indices research, analysis, and news site providing timely and accurate information on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors. This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.