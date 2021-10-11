AUD/USD Could Edge Up

During the first half of Friday’s trading session, the Australian Dollar surged by 0.51% against the US Dollar. However, the currency pair erased the earlier gains at the end of the day.
Given that the exchange rate has bounced off a support level formed by the 50– hour simple moving average at 0.7305, bullish traders could drive the AUD/USD pair higher during the following trading session.
But, the resistance level at 0.7327 could provide resistance for the currency exchange rate within this session.