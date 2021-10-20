XAU/USD Awaits Breakout

Wed, Oct 20, 2021 @ 10:48 GMT
By Orbex

Gold inched higher as the dollar index hit a two-week low.

The latest rebound has been checked by the psychological level of 1800. With the RSI showing an overbought situation, short-term buyers were swift in taking profit from this resistance on the daily chart.

The pullback has met buying interest over 1760. There is an expectation for sideways action in the next few hours as traders wait for a breakout. A deeper correction would test the floor at 1730, while a higher high may send the precious metal to the triple top at 1830.

