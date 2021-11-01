Mon, Nov 01, 2021 @ 10:21 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Outlook: Bulls Tighten Grip And Look For Retest Of 2021 High

USD/JPY Outlook: Bulls Tighten Grip And Look For Retest Of 2021 High

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The USDJPY maintains firm tone and extends last Friday’s jump, looking for retest of 2021 high at 114.69, posted on Oct 20.

Repeated downside rejections at 113.40 zone (Fibo 23.6% of 109.11/114.69 rally) left a higher base after subsequent rebound signaled an end of shallow pullback.

Daily studies remain in full bullish setup and gain fresh positive momentum, while Friday’s bullish engulfing adds to positive signals.

The pair ended October with nearly 2.5% advance (the biggest monthly gain since March) marking the third straight month in green.

Bulls look for a firm break of cracked strong 114.60 resistance zone (Fibo 76.4% of 118.66/101.18 / 2017 peaks) to open way for extension through psychological 115 barrier and signal continuation of an uptrend from 102.59 (2021 low).

Converged 5/10DMA’s offer immediate support at 113.97, guarding more significant 113.40 higher base (reinforced by rising 20DMA), which needs to hold to keep bulls in play.

Res: 114.69, 115.00, 115.50, 116.00.
Sup: 113.97, 113.40, 113.00, 112.56.

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

What Everyone Ought to Know About Trading Oil

How to Read Candlestick Charts

Gann Swing Charts

How to Use Yearly, Monthly and Weekly Opening Points

Risk and Reward

Support and Resistance Revealed

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.