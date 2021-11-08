Mon, Nov 08, 2021 @ 18:12 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUD/USD Breakout Pattern

AUD/USD Breakout Pattern

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Monday, the AUD/USD currency exchange rate trade sideways between the support of the 0.7380/0.7384 zone and the resistance of 0.7412/0.7420. Meanwhile, while trading sideways, the rate passed the resistance of a channel down pattern and the 50-hour simple moving average.

If the rate surges and passes the resistance zone of 0.7412/0.7420, it could find resistance in the weekly simple pivot point at 0.7431. Above the pivot point, the 200-hour SMA near 0.7470 might provide resistance.

On the other hand, a potential decline below the 0.7380/0.7384 levels could look for support in the 0.7360 level, which reversed the Friday’s drop. Below the 0.7360 level, the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 0.7326 might stop a potential move downwards.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.