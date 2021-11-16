Tue, Nov 16, 2021 @ 09:51 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisXAU/USD Tests Trendline

XAU/USD Tests Trendline

By Orbex

Gold continues on its way up as investors seek to hedge against inflationary pressures. The rally picked up steam after a break above the triple top at 1833. Price action is grinding up along a rising trendline.

The bulls are pushing towards 1884, a major resistance where last June’s sell-off started. Strong selling pressure is possible in that supply zone as short-term buyers may take profit and reassess the directional bias.

1855 on the trendline is the first support. A bearish breakout may trigger a correction to 1823.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

What Are the Methods to Predict Forex Changes

Risk/Reward Ratio

Exploring the Trend Line

Trading Sessions

Introducing: Forex Swing Trading

Why Becoming an Independent Forex Trader is Appealing

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.