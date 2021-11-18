GBP/USD Bounces Higher

Thu, Nov 18, 2021 @ 12:29 GMT
By Orbex

The pound inched higher after the UK’s inflation soared to 4.2% in October.

Sentiment remains pessimistic after a botched rebound from the demand zone at 1.3420. However, an oversold RSI has attracted some buying interest. Its bullish divergence suggests a slowdown in the sell-off, prompting momentum traders to take profit and look for the next breakout.

The sterling may bounce back if the bulls succeed in keeping it above 1.3380. 1.3530 would be the first hurdle. Otherwise, a bearish breakout would send the pair to 1.3200.

