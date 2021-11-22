GBP/AUD Rooftop Pattern In Daily TF Shorts Are Coming With Momentum

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBP/AUD technical analysis

Rooftop pattern on daily.

The price should move down.

Targets are M H3 and M L3.

1-2-3 Breakout.

Double top support. High of the move. New Support. Retest of the swing entry zone. Target.

GBP/AUD has formed a rooftop pattern on the daily TF. The pattern has a horizontal or near horizontal bottom with up sloping trend in the first part of the pattern followed by a down-sloping trend in the last part of the pattern. 1-2-3 resembles the roof. The entry zone is around 1.8520. The first target is is M H3 camarilla 1.8375 followed by 1.8250. If the market continues with the trend the final target is M L3 camarilla pivot – 1.8050.