Mon, Nov 22, 2021 @ 12:13 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisGBP/AUD Rooftop Pattern In Daily TF Shorts Are Coming With Momentum

GBP/AUD Rooftop Pattern In Daily TF Shorts Are Coming With Momentum

By Elite CurrenSea

GBP/AUD technical analysis

  • Rooftop pattern on daily.
  • The price should move down.
  • Targets are M H3 and M L3.
  • 1-2-3 Breakout.

  1. Double top support.
  2. High of the move.
  3. New Support.
  4. Retest of the swing entry zone.
  5. Target.

GBP/AUD has formed a rooftop pattern on the daily TF. The pattern has a horizontal or near horizontal bottom with up sloping trend in the first part of the pattern followed by a down-sloping trend in the last part of the pattern. 1-2-3 resembles the roof. The entry zone is around 1.8520. The first target is is M H3 camarilla 1.8375 followed by 1.8250. If the market continues with the trend the final target is M L3 camarilla pivot – 1.8050.

 

Elite CurrenSeahttps://www.elitecurrensea.com/
Elite CurrenSea Accessible Forex Trading Systems & Education With over 30 years of combined trading experience, we design, test, and provide successful Forex, CFDs & Crypto trading systems and solutions for retail and institutional traders alike.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.