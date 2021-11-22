GBP/AUD Rooftop Pattern In Daily TF Shorts Are Coming With Momentum

GBP/AUD technical analysis
- Rooftop pattern on daily.
- The price should move down.
- Targets are M H3 and M L3.
- 1-2-3 Breakout.
- Double top support.
- High of the move.
- New Support.
- Retest of the swing entry zone.
- Target.
GBP/AUD has formed a rooftop pattern on the daily TF. The pattern has a horizontal or near horizontal bottom with up sloping trend in the first part of the pattern followed by a down-sloping trend in the last part of the pattern. 1-2-3 resembles the roof. The entry zone is around 1.8520. The first target is is M H3 camarilla 1.8375 followed by 1.8250. If the market continues with the trend the final target is M L3 camarilla pivot – 1.8050.