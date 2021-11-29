AUD/USD Faces Resistance At 0.7150

Mon, Nov 29, 2021 @ 13:19 GMT
By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

The AUD/USD currency exchange rate was testing the resistance of the 0.7150 mark on Monday morning. Meanwhile, the pair was being approached by the resistance of the 50-hour simple moving average.

If the pair declines, it could look for support in the Thursday and Friday low level zone above the 0.7110 mark. Below this zone, the rate might encounter support in the 0.7100 level.

However, a potential surge of the AUD/USD would have to pass the resistance zone at 0.7148/0.7156 and the 50-hour simple moving average. Above these levels, the upper trend line of the channel down pattern provides resistance.

