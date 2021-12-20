Mon, Dec 20, 2021 @ 15:49 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUD/USD Recahes Below 0.7100

AUD/USD Recahes Below 0.7100

By Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

On Monday morning, the AUD/USD currency exchange rate reached below the 0.7100 level. However, after shortly trading below 0.7100, the rate recovered.

By the middle of the day’s trading, the pair had no resistance as high as the 0.7140 level, where a resistance zone was located at. Above the zone, the 50 and 200-hour simple moving averages and the weekly simple pivot point are located near 0.7150.

Meanwhile, a decline of the pair is most likely going to find support in the weekly S1 simple pivot point at 0.7070.

Dukascopy Swiss FX Grouphttp://www.dukascopy.com/
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2021 All rights reserved.