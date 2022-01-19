Gold Price Holds Uptrend Support Above $1,800

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Key Highlights

Gold price is showing positive signs above the $1,785 and $1,800 support levels.

A major bullish trend line is forming with support near $1,805 on the 4-hours chart.

EUR/USD trimmed gains after it failed to clear the 1.1480 zone.

GBP/USD corrected gains below 1.3650 and 1.3620.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

After another rejection near $1,830, gold price corrected lower against the US Dollar. The price declined below $1,800, but the bulls were active near $1,785.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The 4-hours chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price traded as low as $1,782 before a fresh increase. The bulls again attempted an upside break above $1,830 but failed.

A high was formed near $1,829 and the price is now consolidating. On the downside, there is a key support forming near the $1,805 level. There is also a major bullish trend line forming with support near $1,805 on the same chart.

The main support is near $1,782, below which there is a risk of a move towards $1,760. Any more losses might send the price towards $1,750.

On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $1,825 level. The main resistance is near the $1,830 level. A clear break above $1,830 could send the price toward the $1,850 resistance zone in the near term.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair failed to clear the 1.1480 resistance zone and started a fresh decline below 1.1400. Similarly, GBP/USD trimmed gains and declined over 150 pips.

Economic Releases to Watch Today