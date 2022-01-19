Wed, Jan 19, 2022 @ 05:01 GMT
Gold Price Holds Uptrend Support Above $1,800

By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Gold price is showing positive signs above the $1,785 and $1,800 support levels.
  • A major bullish trend line is forming with support near $1,805 on the 4-hours chart.
  • EUR/USD trimmed gains after it failed to clear the 1.1480 zone.
  • GBP/USD corrected gains below 1.3650 and 1.3620.

Gold Price Technical Analysis

After another rejection near $1,830, gold price corrected lower against the US Dollar. The price declined below $1,800, but the bulls were active near $1,785.

The 4-hours chart of XAU/USD indicates that the price traded as low as $1,782 before a fresh increase. The bulls again attempted an upside break above $1,830 but failed.

A high was formed near $1,829 and the price is now consolidating. On the downside, there is a key support forming near the $1,805 level. There is also a major bullish trend line forming with support near $1,805 on the same chart.

The main support is near $1,782, below which there is a risk of a move towards $1,760. Any more losses might send the price towards $1,750.

On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $1,825 level. The main resistance is near the $1,830 level. A clear break above $1,830 could send the price toward the $1,850 resistance zone in the near term.

Looking at EUR/USD, the pair failed to clear the 1.1480 resistance zone and started a fresh decline below 1.1400. Similarly, GBP/USD trimmed gains and declined over 150 pips.

Economic Releases to Watch Today

  • UK Consumer Price Index for Dec 2021 (YoY) – Forecast +5.2%, versus +5.1% previous.
  • UK Core Consumer Price Index for Dec 2021 (YoY) – Forecast +3.9%, versus +4.0% previous.
  • Canadian Consumer Price Index for Dec 2021 (MoM) – Forecast -0.1%, versus +0.2% previous.
  • Canadian Consumer Price Index for Dec 2021 (YoY) – Forecast +4.8%, versus +4.7% previous.
Titan FXhttp://titanfx.com
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

