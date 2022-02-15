XAG/USD Tests Resistance

Bullion rallies over investors’ flight to safety. Silver continues to climb from the daily support at 22.00.
Following a brief pullback, a break above the recent high at 23.70 indicates strong buying interest. A bullish MA cross is a sign of acceleration to the upside.
The psychological level of 24.00 is the next hurdle and a breakout would bring the price to January’s peak at 24.70. The RSI’s overbought situation may cause a limited fallback; if so the previous low at 22.90 would be the closest support.