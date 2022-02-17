US Oil Shows Signs of Over-extension

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Oil prices faltered after a surprise rise in US inventories. WTI hits resistance at September 2014’s high (95.50).

The RSI’s repeated overbought situation on the daily chart may restrain the bullish fever. A bearish RSI divergence on the hourly time frame indicates a loss of momentum in the short term. 89.10 is the closest support that sits along the 20-day moving average.

Buyers could be waiting to enter at pullbacks. A deeper retreat could trigger a sell-off towards 84.00, which is a demand zone from January’s breakout.