Thu, Feb 17, 2022 @ 11:34 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUS Oil Shows Signs of Over-extension

US Oil Shows Signs of Over-extension

By Orbex

Oil prices faltered after a surprise rise in US inventories. WTI hits resistance at September 2014’s high (95.50).

The RSI’s repeated overbought situation on the daily chart may restrain the bullish fever. A bearish RSI divergence on the hourly time frame indicates a loss of momentum in the short term. 89.10 is the closest support that sits along the 20-day moving average.

Buyers could be waiting to enter at pullbacks. A deeper retreat could trigger a sell-off towards 84.00, which is a demand zone from January’s breakout.

Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.