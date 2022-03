The Australian dollar slipped after dovish RBA minutes. The pair continues to pull back from its recent top at 0.7430.

A drop below the demand zone at 0.7250 further puts the bulls on the defensive. The former support has turned into a resistance level. 0.7170 at the origin of a previous breakout is key support.

An oversold RSI may raise buyers’ interest in this congestion area. A deeper correction could invalidate the recent rebound and send the Aussie to the daily support at 0.7090.