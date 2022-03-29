Tue, Mar 29, 2022 @ 14:14 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEURNZD Wave Analysis

EURNZD Wave Analysis

By FxPro
  • EURNZD reversed from support level 1.5710
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1.6100

EURNZD earlier reversed up from the key support level 1.5710 (which stopped the previous sharp downward impulse wave 1), intersecting with the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from the support level 1.5710 started the active short-term correction (ii).

Given the strength of the support level 1.5710 and strong NZD outflows – EURNZD can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 1.6100 (target for the end of the active correction (ii)).

FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.