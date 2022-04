Platinum under bearish pressure

Likely to fall to support level 929.00

Platinum under bearish pressure after the price broke below the support level 966.00 (which has been reversing the price from the middle of January).

The breakout of the support level 966.00 accelerated the active impulse wave C, which belongs to wave (2) from the start of March.

Platinum can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 929.00 (the previous monthly low from January).