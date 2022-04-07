Thu, Apr 07, 2022 @ 13:27 GMT
EUR/USD Outlook: Bears May Pause Before Final Push Towards 1.0806 and Remain in Play Below 1.10

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The Euro remains firmly in red and extends the bear leg from 1.1184 (Mar 31 high), hitting one-month low at 1.0864 in European trading on Thursday.

Wednesday’s close below pivotal Fibo support at 1.0895 (Fibo 76.4% 1.0806/1.1184) added to bearish signals, with repeated close below here to confirm signal and further weaken the structure and open way for full retracement of 1.0806/1.1184 recovery leg.

Oversold daily stochastic and 14-d momentum turning up, suggest bears may take a breather, with upticks to provide better levels to re-enter near-term downtrend.

Broken Fibo 61.8% level at 1.0950 offers solid resistance which should ideally cap and guard upper pivots at 1.10 zone (50% of 1.0806/1.1184/daily Kijun-sen), break of which would sideline bears.

Res: 1.0938; 1.0950; 1.1000; 1.1040.
Sup: 1.0864; 1.0848; 1.0806; 1.0766.

