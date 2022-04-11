Mon, Apr 11, 2022 @ 18:52 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisSilver Wave Analysis

Silver Wave Analysis

By FxPro
  • Silver reversed from support level 24.10
  • Likely to test resistance level 25.50

Silver recently reversed up from the key support level 24.10 (which stopped the previous minor impulse wave 1 at the end of March).

The support zone near the support level 24.10 was strengthened by the lower daily Bollinger Band and by the 50% Fibonacci correction of the upward impulse from December.

Silver can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 25.50 (which reversed the price at the end of last month).

FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.