FTSE 100 Wave Analysis

FTSE 100 reversed from support level 7345.00

Likely to rise to resistance level 7535.00

FTSE 100 index recently reversed up from the support level 7345.00, intersecting with the 38.2% Fibonacci correction of the upward ABC correction 2 from the start of March.

The upward reversal from the support level 7345.00 created the daily candlesticks reversal pattern Piercing Line.

FTSE 100 can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 7535.00 (former support from the start of April).