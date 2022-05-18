XAU/USD Tests Critical Floor

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold inched higher as the US dollar index pulled back from a two-decade high. The price action has stabilised near January’s lows at 1790. A bullish RSI divergence indicates a loss of bearish momentum in this critical demand area, triggering a buy-the-dip behaviour. Sellers’ profit-taking could drive the precious metal higher. A bounce above 1858 may trigger an even broader short-covering. On the downside, a fall below 1790 would send the price into bearish territory with December’s lows (1750) as the next stop.

