Wed, May 25, 2022 @ 07:43 GMT
AUD/USD Tests Resistance

By Orbex

The Australian dollar continues to recover as commodities bounce higher. The rebound gained traction after it broke above the first resistance at 0.7050. A combination of short-covering and fresh buying has sent the aussie to the key supply zone near 0.7160. A bullish close would send the pair 100-pip higher to the last hurdle at 0.7260, the bears’ stronghold on the daily chart. Strong selling pressure could be expected due to bearish inertia. The psychological level of 0.7000 is the first support.

