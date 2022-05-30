Mon, May 30, 2022 @ 12:11 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisEUR/USD Outlook: Bulls Remain in Play But Face Strong Headwinds

EUR/USD Outlook: Bulls Remain in Play But Face Strong Headwinds

By Windsor Brokers Ltd

The Euro remains constructive in early Monday’s trading following strong advance in past two weeks, but bulls are facing headwinds from pivotal barrier at 1.0767 (50% retracement of 1.1184/1.0349/falling 55DMA).

Weaker dollar continues to underpin the single currency, along with bullish daily techs (rising positive momentum/multiple bull-crosses formed by 5/10/20/30 DMA’s), but bulls need a breakthrough 1.0767 to signal an extension of near-term recovery towards next strong barriers at 1.0865/78 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.1184/1.0349 / base of falling and thickening daily Ichimoku cloud).

Solid supports at 1.0668/1.0647 (broken Fibo 38.2%/rising 10DMA) should keep the downside protected to maintain near-term bullish bias.

Res: 1.0767; 1.0800; 1.0865; 1.0878.
Sup: 1.0725; 1.0668; 1.0647; 1.0607.

Windsor Brokers Ltdhttp://www.windsorbrokers.com/
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.