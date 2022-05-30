EUR/USD Outlook: Bulls Remain in Play But Face Strong Headwinds

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Euro remains constructive in early Monday’s trading following strong advance in past two weeks, but bulls are facing headwinds from pivotal barrier at 1.0767 (50% retracement of 1.1184/1.0349/falling 55DMA).

Weaker dollar continues to underpin the single currency, along with bullish daily techs (rising positive momentum/multiple bull-crosses formed by 5/10/20/30 DMA’s), but bulls need a breakthrough 1.0767 to signal an extension of near-term recovery towards next strong barriers at 1.0865/78 (Fibo 61.8% of 1.1184/1.0349 / base of falling and thickening daily Ichimoku cloud).

Solid supports at 1.0668/1.0647 (broken Fibo 38.2%/rising 10DMA) should keep the downside protected to maintain near-term bullish bias.

Res: 1.0767; 1.0800; 1.0865; 1.0878.

Sup: 1.0725; 1.0668; 1.0647; 1.0607.