Jul 13, 2022
Crude Oil Forming Another Wedge – Elliott Wave Analysis

Elliott Wave Financial Service
Elliott Wave Financial Service

Crude oil is coming nicely down in the 4-hour chart after we spotted a wedge pattern within wave (Y) of B. So, we are now tracking wave C of a higher degree countertrend price action. We are talking about wave (4) that can be a flat rather than a triangle after recent break to a new intraday low. In fact, drop from 124 can be now counted in five waves, but it’s seen as an ending diagonal. That’s a reversal pattern that suggests that weakness can be limited. If we respect the price action and the wedge into 124.00, then confirmation for a turning point should be the same; a broken upper line that can put bulls in play (blue circle). Be patient here!

Big picture

Crude oil is bullish when looking on monthly and daily charts, but we can see it now in a higher degree corrective slow down, which can be wave four within an uptrend. There is a chance for a 2008 high retest before the market finally slows down.

Elliott Wave Financial Service
Elliott Wave Financial Servicehttp://www.ew-forecast.com/
Trading forex, futures or futures options carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The possibility exists that you could lose some or all of your initial investment; therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Our website and the information provided here should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research before making your investment decisions.

