USOIL Fails to Rebound

WTI crude tumbles as traders grow wary of a slowdown in demand. A bearish MA cross on the daily chart indicates a deterioration in sentiment after the price failed to hold above the psychological level of 100.00. The latest rebound has come under pressure at 105.00 and struggled to consolidate its gains above 98.00. A bearish breakout attracts more momentum sellers and may trigger a new round of sell-off towards 91.00. An oversold RSI may lead the bears to take profit but 99.00 could see offers from trend followers.