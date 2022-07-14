USD/CAD Hits Resistance

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Canadian dollar soared after the Bank of Canada surprised the market with a 1% hike. The greenback consolidated its gains after it broke above June’s peak at 1.3070. 1.2940 at the base of a previous bullish breakout has offered some support, though its retest is a sign of hesitation. 1.3050 is the last hurdle ahead and a bullish breakout may attract momentum buyers and resume the uptrend. On the downside, a fall below 1.2940 may cast doubt on the bulls’ commitment and deepen the correction to 1.2840.