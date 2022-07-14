USD/CAD Hits Resistance

The Canadian dollar soared after the Bank of Canada surprised the market with a 1% hike. The greenback consolidated its gains after it broke above June’s peak at 1.3070. 1.2940 at the base of a previous bullish breakout has offered some support, though its retest is a sign of hesitation. 1.3050 is the last hurdle ahead and a bullish breakout may attract momentum buyers and resume the uptrend. On the downside, a fall below 1.2940 may cast doubt on the bulls’ commitment and deepen the correction to 1.2840.