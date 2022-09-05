GBPNZD Wave Analysis

GBPNZD reversed from support zone

Likely to rise to resistance level 1.9060

GBPNZD currency pair recently reversed up from the support zone located between the long-term support level 1.8800 (previous monthly low from March) intersecting with the lower daily Bollinger Band.

The upward reversal from this support zone stopped the previous short-term downward impulse waves (iii) and 3.

Given the strength of the support level 1.8800 – GBPNZD can be expected to rise further toward the resistance level 1.9060.