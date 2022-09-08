AUDJPY Wave Analysis

AUDJPY broke key resistance level 96.65

Likely to rise to resistance level 98.00

AUDJPY currency pair recently broke the key resistance level 96.65 (previous multi-month high from the start of June).

The breakout of the resistance level 96.65 should accelerate the active impulse waves 3 and (3).

Given the clear daily uptrend and continuation of the widespread yen sales – AUDJPY can be expected to rise further toward the resistance level 98.00 (target price for the completion of the active impulse wave (3)).