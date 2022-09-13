USD/JPY Consolidates Gains

Tue, Sep 13, 2022 @ 07:41 GMT
The Japanese yen bounced after the government hinted at intervention to support its currency. The dollar gained momentum after it cleared the previous top at 139.30. However, it soon came under pressure at the psychological level of 145.00 and may take a breather. After the RSI soared into overbought territory, a drop below 143.00 led to a round of profit-taking with 141.50 as an intermediate support. Further down, 139.10 is a major level from a bullish breakout and sits on the 20-day moving average, making it an area of interest.

