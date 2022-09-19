Dow Jones Wave Analysis

Dow Jones under bearish pressure

Likely to fall to support level 30000.00

Dow Jones index under the bearish pressure after it broke above the support level 31000.00 (which stopped the earlier minor impulse wave 1 at the start of September).

The breakout of the support level 31000.00 accelerated the active short-term impulse wave 3, which is a part of the sharp intermediate impulse wave (C) from April.

Dow Jones index can be expected to fall further toward the next round support level 30000.00 (which reversed wave (A) in June).