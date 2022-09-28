Wed, Sep 28, 2022 @ 05:47 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisAUDUSD Wave Analysis

AUDUSD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • AUDUSD broke key support level 0.6500
  • Likely to fall to support level 0.6300

AUDUSD currency pair recently broke the key support level 0.6500 coinciding with the support trendline of the wide down channel from the middle of April.

The breakout of the support level 0.6500 accelerated the active short-term impulse waves iii and (iii) – which belongs to the sharp impulse wave C from the start of August.

Given the overriding daily downtrend, AUDUSD can be expected to fall further toward the next support level 0.6300 (target for the completion of the active short-term impulse waves iii).

FxPro
FxProhttp://www.fxpro.co.uk/?ib=606792
FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.