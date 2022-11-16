Wed, Nov 16, 2022 @ 11:16 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisXAUUSD Hits Major Resistance

XAUUSD Hits Major Resistance

Orbex
By Orbex

Gold stays muted as rising bond yields accompany the US dollar’s comeback. Momentum buying has pushed the precious metal near August’s high of 1803. The RSI’s multiple tops in the overbought zone and a bearish divergence indicate exhaustion and the rally may lose steam around the major supply zone. 1754 is the closest support and its breach would lead to further weakness. Then the precious metal could be vulnerable to both profit-taking and renewed selling. 1713 would be the bulls’ second line of defence.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.