Oil prices find support from a large drawdown in US inventories. Sentiment remains cautious at best after WTI broke below September’s low of 76.60. The RSI’s repeatedly oversold condition attracted some bargain hunters. 81.70 from a previously faded rebound is the first key resistance. Then the area of confluence at 84.50, a support-turned-resistance which coincides with the 30-day moving average, may see offers from medium-term bears. A drop below 77.00 could renew the selling pressure.