Thu, Dec 01, 2022 @ 10:58 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisWTI Oil Futures Bounce Off 11-Month Low

WTI Oil Futures Bounce Off 11-Month Low

XM.com
By XM.com

WTI oil futures (January delivery) have been stuck in a downtrend since mid-June when the price failed to surpass the 121.00 mark. Moreover, in the last few daily sessions, the commodity plummeted to a fresh 11-month low before recouping some losses.

The momentum indicators currently suggest that bearish forces remain in control. Specifically, the RSI is hovering beneath its 50-neutral mark, while the MACD histogram is below both zero and its red signal line.

If selling pressures persist, the September low of 76.25 could act as the first line of defense. A violation of the latter may trigger a retreat towards the 11-month low of 73.60. Failing to halt there, the price could decline further and form fresh multi-month lows, where the December 2021 support of 63.10 might curb further declines.

On the flipside, if buyers regain control, oil futures might ascend towards the recent resistance of 82.30. Piercing through this region, the spotlight could turn to 89.20 before the November high of 92.50 comes under examination. Conquering this barricade, the August high of 97.50 may prove to be a tough barrier for the price to overcome.

Overall, even though WTI oil futures appear to be gaining some ground after hitting an 11-month low, near-term risks remain tilted to the downside. Hence, a break above the 92.50 is needed to alter the short-term picture back to positive.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2022 All rights reserved.