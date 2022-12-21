EURAUD Wave Analysis

EURAUD broke resistance level 1.5840

Likely to rise to resistance level 1,6200

EURAUD recently broke above the resistance level 1.5840 (which stopped the pair earlier this month).

The breakout of the resistance level 1.5840 resistance level 1.5840 accelerated the active upward impulse wave (С) from the middle of November.

Given the clear daily uptrend, EURAUD can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 1,6200 (major resistance from February and the target for the completion of impulse wave (С)).