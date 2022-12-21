Wed, Dec 21, 2022 @ 14:39 GMT
EURAUD Wave Analysis

FxPro
By FxPro
  • EURAUD broke resistance level 1.5840
  • Likely to rise to resistance level 1,6200

EURAUD recently broke above the resistance level 1.5840 (which stopped the pair earlier this month).

The breakout of the resistance level 1.5840 resistance level 1.5840 accelerated the active upward impulse wave (С) from the middle of November.

Given the clear daily uptrend, EURAUD can be expected to rise further toward the next resistance level 1,6200 (major resistance from February and the target for the completion of impulse wave (С)).

FxPro is an award-winning online broker offering Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on forex, futures, spot indices, shares, spot metals and spot energies. FxPro serves clients in over 150 countries worldwide and offers multilingual customer support 24/5. Trading CFDs involves significant risk of loss.

