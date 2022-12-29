US Oil Tests Key Resistance

Thu, Dec 29, 2022 @ 11:44 GMT
Orbex
By Orbex

WTI crude steadies as Russia bans countries that abide by the Western price cap. On the daily chart, the commodity would remain in a downtrend unless it manages to break free of 82.00. A bearish RSI divergence suggests slowing momentum as the price tests this major supply area. The resistance-turned-support at 77.00 is the level to assess the strength of follow-through. Its break would make the price vulnerable to a new round of sell-off, possibly towards the recent low and psychological level of 70.00.

