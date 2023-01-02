USD/JPY Tests Critical Floor

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Japanese yen rallies as the BOJ considers raising its inflation forecast. The dollar’s rebound came to a halt at a previous low (134.50) from early December, which has turned into resistance. Sentiment remains downbeat after the greenback gave up all the gains. 130.50 is a major level to see whether the buy side will be strong enough to contain the fall. A bearish breakout would pave the way for a slide to 127.00. The RSI’s oversold condition may attract some bargain hunters and 133.00 would be the first hurdle to test.