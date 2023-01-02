Tue, Jan 03, 2023 @ 00:06 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSD/JPY Tests Critical Floor

USD/JPY Tests Critical Floor

Orbex
By Orbex

The Japanese yen rallies as the BOJ considers raising its inflation forecast. The dollar’s rebound came to a halt at a previous low (134.50) from early December, which has turned into resistance. Sentiment remains downbeat after the greenback gave up all the gains. 130.50 is a major level to see whether the buy side will be strong enough to contain the fall. A bearish breakout would pave the way for a slide to 127.00. The RSI’s oversold condition may attract some bargain hunters and 133.00 would be the first hurdle to test.

Orbex
Orbexhttp://www.orbex.com/en/agent/cl/ccc678cb86b9
At Orbex, we are dedicated to serving our clients responsibly with the latest innovations in forex tools and resources to assist you in trading.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.