Tue, Jan 03, 2023 @ 13:49 GMT
Gold Price Increased Decently

By FXOpen

Gold price started a decent increase from the $1,795 zone against the US Dollar. The price was able to settle above the $1,810 level on FXOpen to move into a positive zone.

The pair even climbed above the $1,815 level and the 50 hourly simple moving average. The price is now trading above the $1,820 level and is showing positive signs. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,830 level.

The first major resistance is near the $1,832 level. The next main resistance could be near the $1,840 level, above which the price could start a steady increase towards the $1,850 level.

On the downside, an immediate support is near the $1,819 level. The next major support is near the $1,810 level, below which the price might decline towards the $1,778 support level in the near term. Any more losses might call for a test of $1,760.

