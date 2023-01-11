GBP/USD Seeks Support

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The high beta pound edges higher on improved market sentiment. A surge above 1.2080 has prompted short-term sellers to cover their positions. This could be the signal the bulls have been waiting for after the pair drifted lower in search of support. As the RSI returns to the neutrality area, the supply-turned-demand zone around 1.2050 is the first level to expect follow-up bids. 1.1900 is a critical support in case of a deeper pullback. On the upside, a close above 1.2300 could pave the way for a bullish reversal in the medium-term.