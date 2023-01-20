Fri, Jan 20, 2023 @ 10:24 GMT
HomeContributorsTechnical AnalysisUSDCAD Battles With 50-day SMA

USDCAD Battles With 50-day SMA

XM.com
By XM.com

USDCAD had been in an uptrend since March, posting a fresh 30-month high of 1.3976 before experiencing a downside correction. In the short-term, the pair attempted to edge higher after breaking above its sideways pattern, but its advance got rejected at the 50-day simple moving average (SMA).

The momentum indicators currently suggest that near-term risks remain tilted to the downside. Specifically, the RSI has failed to cross above the 50-neutral mark, while the stochastic oscillator is set to post a bearish cross.

Should buying pressures persist, the recent low of 1.3315 could act as immediate support. Violating that zone, the price could test the November bottom of 1.3225. If that floor collapses, the bears may aim for 1.3074 before the 1.2960 support region comes under examination.

Alternatively, if the price manages to cross above the 50-day SMA, initial resistance could be met at the 1.3520 hurdle, which overlaps with the lower boundary of the Ichimoku cloud. Piercing through that wall, the pair might ascend towards 1.3700 or higher to challenge the 1.3850 barrier. A break above the latter could set the stage for the 30-month high of 1.3976.

In brief, USDCAD appears to be held down by the 50-day SMA. Therefore, a successful break above that zone could trigger a moderate rally to the upside.

XM.com
XM.comhttp://clicks.pipaffiliates.com/c?c=231129&l=en&p=0
XM is a fully regulated next-generation financial services provider of online trading on currency exchange, commodities, equity indices, precious metals and energies, with services to clients from over 196 countries worldwide. Founded in 2009 by market experts with extensive knowledge of the global forex and capital markets and with the aim to ensure fair and reliable trading conditions for every client, XM has reached international recognition by virtue of its unbeatable execution of orders, spreads as low as zero pips on over 50 currency pairs, gold and silver, flexible leverage up to 888:1, and personalized customer engagement to foster clients’ success.

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.