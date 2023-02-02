Bitcoin Price Climbs Above $24K After Fed Raised Rates by 25bps

Thu, Feb 02, 2023 @ 07:29 GMT
Titan FX
By Titan FX

Key Highlights

  • Bitcoin price started a fresh increase above the $23,000 resistance.
  • A key bullish trend line is forming with support near $23,150 on the 4-hours chart.
  • Gold price rallied above the $1,950 resistance after the fed raised rates by 25 bps.
  • Crude oil price is moving lower below the $80 support.

Bitcoin Price Technical Analysis

Bitcoin price formed a base and started a fresh increase above $23,000 resistance. BTC/USD surpassed key hurdles near $23,500 to move into a positive zone.

Looking at the 4-hours chart, the price traded above the $23,800 resistance, the 200 simple moving average (green, 4-hours), and the 100 simple moving average (red, 4-hours).

There was also a spike above the $24,000 resistance level after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate by a quarter point. It pumped bitcoin and gold above key hurdles. BTC was able to move further into a positive zone and traded to a new yearly high at $24,246.

It is now showing a lot of positive signs and might rise further above $23,250. The next resistance sits near the $24,500 zone. A close above the $24,500 level may perhaps start another steady increase in the coming sessions.

In the stated case, the price could rise towards the $25,500 level. Any more gains could set the pace for a move towards the $26,000 level.

On the downside, an initial support sits near the $23,650 level. The main breakdown support sits near the $23,000 zone. If there is a downside break and close below $23,000, bitcoin might start another decline in the coming days. In the stated case, it could revisit the $21,500 support or even test $20,000.

Economic Releases

  • BoE Interest Rate Decision – Forecast 4%, versus 3.5% previous.
  • US Initial Jobless Claims – Forecast 200K, versus 186K previous.
Titan FX is a technology driven online ECN forex and commodities broker that provides traders with next generation trading conditions, institutional grade spreads, fast trade execution, deep top tier liquidity and the security of financial registration and oversight.

